Coronavirus cases likely to rise following Memorial Day travel

Case rates have been on the rise across the nation for weeks.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Coronavirus cases and case rates have been gradually increasing for weeks, and health experts expect that trend to continue as American’s prepare to travel and gather this summer.

“Our case rates are much higher than they ought to be,” said ABC10 medical expert Dr. Payal Kohli.

Case rates in Sacramento County have been on the rise for weeks with no sign of slowing. Public case rates are likely skewed lower than actual amounts due to the availability of at-home tests that aren’t reported, Kohli said.

The Sacramento City Unified School District is also re-evaluating their universal masking policy in light of the increasing rates. Students were sent home over the holiday weekend with at-home tests in efforts to spot the cases early.

However, Dr. Kohli said we know a lot more about this virus and are in a much better position than when COVID-19 was first discovered more than two years ago.

“We’re in a different phase of the pandemic than we were two years ago, when this was a brand new virus,” Kohli said.

More than 75% of Californians over the age of five are vaccinated, according to state health data. Vaccination greatly lowers the risk of severe infection or hospitalization for those who have received one.

It’s also much easier to access vaccines, boosters, masks, testing and even anti-viral treatments, like Paxlovid, which was recently prescribed to help Governor Gavin Newsom recover.

"Even with high background levels of cases, most of us will be able to do the things we want to do – Have Summer vacations, travel, see family and have get togethers,” Kohli said.

Dr. Kohli said people should do so with the tools available, which includes testing, tracing and treatment.

