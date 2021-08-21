Fans not allowed at Los Rios Community College District's indoor sporting events

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Rios colleges are not allowing fans to attend indoor sporting events for the fall season citing COVID-19 concerns.
According to the Los Rios Community College District, they will not have an audience for indoor events until they find a way to make sure spectators are healthy or vaccinated.
Los Rios has four campuses throughout the greater Sacramento area: Sacramento City College, Consumnes River College, American River College and Folsom Lake College. The district is looking into seeing how they could live stream indoor sporting events.
Outdoor sports events are not impacted by the district's decision.
The Los Rios Community College District recently launched a portal for students and staff to upload their vaccination records. Students will be given $100 if they received the first shot before Sept. 1 and receive an additional $100 after they become fully vaccinated.