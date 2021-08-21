Fans not allowed at Los Rios Community College District's indoor sporting events

According to the Los Rios District, they will not have an audience for indoor events until they find a way to make sure spectators are healthy or vaccinated.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Rios colleges are not allowing fans to attend indoor sporting events for the fall season citing COVID-19 concerns.

According to the Los Rios Community College District, they will not have an audience for indoor events until they find a way to make sure spectators are healthy or vaccinated.

Outdoor sports events are not impacted by the district's decision.

The Los Rios Community College District recently launched a portal for students and staff to upload their vaccination records. Students will be given $100 if they received the first shot before Sept. 1 and receive an additional $100 after they become fully vaccinated.