Gov. Gavin Newsom will speak about COVID-19 booster and vaccine requirements

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom will speak Wednesday about new coronavirus vaccination and booster requirements in California.

California will require COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he cited the rise of the omicron variant in the state. Omicron is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the country, according to federal health officials.

"With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared," Newsom said in a tweet.

CA will require healthcare workers to get their booster.



As the Omicron variant continues to spread -- we’re stepping up efforts to get more people boosted and keep Californians safe.



Omicron variant surges

The announcement from the governor comes as Sacramento County confirmed the first cases of the omicron variant in the county. One of the patients was unvaccinated while another was vaccinated, according to the department of public health.

Samantha Mott, a spokesperson for Sacramento County Public Health, said more cases are expected to pop up.

"We do anticipate more will pop up. This has shown to be a very contagious variant," Mott said.

