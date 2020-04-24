SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Newsom is making some changes to the state's coronavirus response by announcing executive orders that aim to make things easier for Californians during the stay-at-home order.

The executive orders signed by Newsom, Thursday, affect the Department of Motor Vehicles, your stimulus checks, and your next trip to the grocery store.

Stimulus Check Protection

One of the orders keeps your stimulus check safe from debt collectors, with exception to criminals.

That means debt collectors can't garnish money from those $1,200 relief checks. According to the governor’s executive order, it's retroactive, meaning if your check was already garnished, the money will have to be given back. However, if you owe money for child support, spousal support, or a victim's fund, it doesn't apply to you.

"For individuals and families, now is not the time to garnish those emergency contribution checks,” Newsom said as he made the announcement during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

The order also stated payments on most private student loans can be postponed, without penalty, for the next 90 days.

Free bags at the grocery store

Your next trip to the grocery store may look a little different. Californians won't be charged 10 cents per bag at the grocery store and retailers can again hand out thinner, single-use plastic bags under Newsom’s new executive order.

It's a change that major retailers have wanted for weeks. Many grocery stores have stopped letting customers bring in reusable bags over fears of spreading the new coronavirus.

Newsom's executive order also lifts the ban on stores handing out single-use plastic bags for 60 days. State law requires stores that do hand out plastic bags to give ones that can be reused. During Thursday’s briefing, the governor specifically reminded Californians to stop bringing their own bags to the store.

60-day extension for DMV deadlines

Another of Newsom’s executive orders gives a 60-day extension on many DMV deadlines, such as on recently expired drivers' licenses and identification cards. The order also suspends late fees on expired vehicle registrations.

The governor’s new order comes as he was flooded with complaints from Californians who couldn’t go to the DMV and make those transactions because of the stay-at-home restrictions.

The announcements came after what the governor called “California’s deadliest day” during the global pandemic.

According to Newsom, 115 people died in 24 hours. He told Californians he understands the frustration with stay-at-home restrictions, but that there is no likelihood of reopening until some milestones are met.

“It won’t be a letter I receive, a tweet, it won’t be the expression of frustration that I and all of you share in terms of the stay-at-home order,” he said.

