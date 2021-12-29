Stanislaus County reports first case of Omicron variant

According to Stanislaus County, a woman who previously had COVID-19 and was fully vaccinated more than six months ago tested positive.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The first case of the omicron variant in Stanislaus County was confirmed by Stanislaus County Public Health on Wednesday.

According to the county, a woman who previously had COVID-19 and was fully vaccinated more than six months ago tested positive.

About 55% of Stanislaus County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard. About 10% of residents are partially vaccinated.

Stanislaus County reported 1,464 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 92% of those people who died were not fully vaccinated, according to the county.

Stanislaus County's announcement comes within the same week California reported being the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections. The state recorded more than 75,500 deaths related to COVID-19.

County health officials are asking those who became fully vaccinated to get the booster shot if they received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago.

California residents can visit the state's My Turn website to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated and receive booster shots.