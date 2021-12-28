San Joaquin County reports first two cases of omicron variant

Both individuals were fully vaccinated but did not receive a booster shot, according to the San Joaquin County Department of Public Health Services.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two San Joaquin County residents have tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, the San Joaquin County Department of Public Health Services announced Tuesday.

The two individuals were fully vaccinated but had not received a booster shot, according to the department of public health. No other details on the cases were released.

71% of eligible residents in San Joaquin County are fully or partially vaccinated as of Tuesday. The Department of Public Health Services encourages San Joaquin County residents to stay home if experiencing symptoms, to get a COVID test before travelling or gathering with others, and to wear a mask or face covering while in public.

California residents can visit the state's My Turn website to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated against the virus or to receive booster shots.

