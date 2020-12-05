PG&E customers to receive yearly climate credit early due to pandemic

PG&E officials said the California Climate Credit is a state plan to fight climate change. Customers receive credit because they represent a share of the program.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — PG&E is giving credit to its customers in May and June instead of later in the year after the California Public Utilities Commission [CPUC] instructed the utility company to distribute the California Climate Credit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The California Climate Credit is a California program the state created to fight climate change. The program requires power plants, natural gas distributors and other industries that generate greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits.

Customers were initially supposed to wait until October to receive their credit. CPUC decided to speed up the distribution time table, because more people are now in their homes more than ever because of the pandemic.

PG&E officials said that ratepayers receive credit because they represent a share of the state's program.

Customers who receive both their gas and electricity from PG&E should expect $62.91 for their April credit, according to PG&E. PG&E officials said gas-only customers should expect $27.18 while electric customers would receive a $35 split up over two months — $17.87 in May and $17.86 in June

CPUC also approved to adjust customers' rates who are using more electricity because of the stay-at-home orders, PG&E officials said.

PG&E officials said that they would not cut off service to their customers for non-payment during the pandemic.

