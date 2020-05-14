Amador STARS driving cancer patients on the road to recovery, literally | Everyday Heroes

The volunteers are now working overtime through the pandemic, making multiple trips because the cancer patients themselves are vulnerable to coronavirus.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — As California makes a transition out of the coronavirus pandemic and into a new way of life, ABC10 wants to highlight the Everyday Heroes impacting the community.

In Sutter Creek, there’s a team of Everyday Heroes volunteering for the Amador STARS.

It’s a long road to recovery for those who are battling cancer. And for those battling cancer in a rural community, the road can be even longer, but that’s where Amador STARS comes in.

Amador STARS is a non-profit that helps drive cancer patients in rural areas to treatment centers in the city.

“STARS, stands for Support, Transportation and Resource Services,” said Ginger Rolf, the group's director.

For the past 18 years, cancer patients in the Amador County region have depended on Amador STARS to get them to treatment. For many, this free service is the only way they can get around, but when the pandemic hit the STARS hit a major speed bump.

“We went from 48 volunteers down to 12 because many of our volunteers had to shelter in place because they were vulnerable to the virus,” explained Rolf.

The remaining volunteers are now working overtime through the pandemic, making multiple trips because the cancer patients themselves are vulnerable to coronavirus.

“We no longer could transport the patients three or four at a time to treatment centers in Sacramento. We now have to transport one on one with the driver,” said Rolf.

Even through these tough times, the Amador STARS drive with a smile on their face, making sure cancer patients like John McKim can stay on the road to recovery.

“It’s a program that you don’t see any other place...and it’s a well-oiled machine,” said McKim.

Drivers with Amador STARS are Everyday Heroes. If you want to help these heroes you can volunteer to drive or donate to their cause. Click on this link to learn more.

