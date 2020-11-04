SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While capturing a moment in time, many families smile for the camera from their porch. While some show off their quarantine "work from home" attire, others ask for someone to send a little help.

Regardless of the pose, these hundreds of families across Sacramento have one thing in common: They've had their picture taken from their porch to document the moment we are all in.

Photographer Monica Neumann Lunardi calls them "porchraits."

"I got up on a random Sunday morning at 7 in the morning and I posted it," Neumann Lunardi explained. "And within an hour, I had 400 inquires."

She said the idea first started with her wanting to give first responders free pictures, but then it quickly evolved into this.

She keeps a safe distance away — on the sidewalk — while she takes a few pictures and moves on to the next home.

"In eight days, I've done 102 families and still have two hundred more to do," she said.

It's completely up to the family on how they want them to turn out.

Some use this opportunity for comedic relief, and some use this as an opportunity to capture a milestone like a birthday or a graduation.



"It's really funny to see the difference in personalities," Neumann Lunardi said. "Some are really conservative and some, I get there and they have the toilet paper, laptop, bottle of wine poured into the coffee cup and they are being silly.

"But I've done two high school seniors so far. That tugs at my heart strings the most. They worked all this time. Eventually they will walk the stage just not when they were supposed to."

She is doing this free of charge as a fun way to pass the time and give families a memory to look back on.

Her message is to spread kindness not sickness. To contact Monica Neumann Lunardi, click here.

