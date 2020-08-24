San Juan Unified employee tests positive for COVID-19

The staff member works at Del Dayo Elementary Discovery Club program. They were last on site with children on Aug. 18.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A staff member with San Juan Unified School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Sunday.

The employee, who works at Del Dayo Elementary Discovery Club program, was last on site with children on Aug. 18. Staff and families of students who may have been exposed are being notified by telephone or mail. They may also be contacted by local health officials, the school district said in a press release.

Discovery Club at Del Dayo will be closed through at least Sept. 2 to allow students and staff to be tested and to avoid further spread of the virus, according to the district. The site will also undergo deep cleaning.

