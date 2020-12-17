California to receive less COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines than expected for second shipment

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said Thursday the federal government "delayed the number of Pfizer vaccines that California will receive in the next shipment."

CALIFORNIA, USA — California has joined other states that say they're receiving hundreds of thousands less COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines than they expected for the second shipment.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said Thursday the federal government "delayed the number of Pfizer vaccines that California will receive in the next shipment."

Based on the latest information, California is expecting to receive around 233,000 doses, roughly 160,000 doses less than Newsom's statement Tuesday, saying the Golden State is on track to receive 393,900.

"As to why this number has changed, we suggest you reach out to the federal government," Governor Newsom's press office said.

As to why the # has changed for the second shipment, @CAgovernor directed us to the federal gov. I reached out to @HHSGov earlier and they denied changes to "numbers locked in with states" saying they're still on track to allocate enough vaccines for 20M Americans by end of Dec https://t.co/JbG4s6qXpP — Andie Judson (@andiejudsonnews) December 17, 2020

But lies the confusion and miscommunication. When ABC10 reached out to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services [HHS], they denied changes to "numbers locked in with states."

"Operation Warp Speed allocation numbers locked in with states have not been changed or adjusted," a representative for HHS said. "Only three official allocations have been provided to states."

The HHS representative said they're still on track to provide vaccines to around 20 million Americans before the end of December and that "reports that jurisdictions' allocations are being reduced are incorrect."

California's Governor's Office responded to our request for comment on the HHS' denial of any changes saying they're "focused on quickly distributing the vaccines we have to Californians in a way that is equitable and transparent."

Yet, California isn't alone in saying the second shipment of vaccines is lacking in numbers. The Golden State joins Washington, Illinois and Florida in voicing this concern. Washington Governor Inslee called it "disruptive and frustrating."

