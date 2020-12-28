CVS to start COVID vaccinations for nearly 700,000 nursing home staff, residents in California

CVS Health said they will have the capacity to vaccinate over 698,000 residents and staff during the 12-week program.

CALIFORNIA, USA — CVS Health said they will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 15,000 nursing homes in California starting Monday.

The effort in California is part of the company's COVID-19 vaccination program for the more than 40,000 long-term care facilities that they've partnered with across the country.

12 states have already seen vaccinations start. California, the District of Columbia, and the 35 other states start their rollout on Dec. 28.

CVS said they'll have the capacity to vaccinate more than 698,000 patients in California through the program.

The program consists of three visits by CVS Pharmacy teams to ensure residents and staff get their initial shot and booster shot. In a news release, the company said the majority of residents and staff would be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on the vaccine they get.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11