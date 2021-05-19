Dignity Health opens availability for more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group expanded the hours people can get the COVID-19 vaccine and is now allowing walk-in vaccinations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group opened another COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sacramento on Monday, May 17, which the medical group hopes will increase its vaccination efforts.

The medical group opened a new location at 4305 Auburn Blvd., in Sacramento with more hours for people to get vaccinated. The clinic welcomes adults and children 12 years old and older for walk-in vaccinations, in addition to people with scheduled appointments.

This vaccine clinic is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with walk-in availability from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as the supply of vaccine doses allows.

If you can schedule an appointment, Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group said it could be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 916-844-1588. To find the location on My Turn, search for it in the 95841 zip code.

So far, Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group has administered over 45,000 vaccines as of May 17. According to Dignity Health, people should arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment and bring a photo ID and a list of current medications.

