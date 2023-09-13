Sacramento County, La Familia Counseling Center to provide free new COVID vaccines

"Because we're not in an emergency and there aren't any of those other restrictions involved, this is the best option folks have to stay safe."

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The newest COVID-19 vaccine is days away from being made available. However, federal emergency funding for the pandemic has come to an end, and the vaccines could cost hundreds of dollars for families that don't have insurance.

Nonprofits, like La Familia Counseling Center, and Sacramento County Public Health are partnering to make sure everyone can still get a vaccine for free.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, this is the first flu season where California will not be under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus. At the same time, the newest COVID-19 vaccine is just days from being offered.

"Because we're not in an emergency and there aren't any of those other restrictions involved, this is the best option that folks have to stay safe," said Rachel Allen, the Health Program Manager with Sacramento County Public Health.

This is also the first season where California will turn to commercial vaccines.

With price being a concern, La Familia Counseling Center in South Sacramento is continuing its efforts to provide free COVID-19 vaccines.

"We don't want to deter them away from the vaccines... we want everyone to get vaccinated, encourage everyone to be vaccinated, keep themselves safe (and) their friends and family safe. Making it available and free, the community is less hesitant to come to our sites," said Jerry Vang, wellness program coordinator for La Familia Counseling Center.

Throughout the pandemic, the nonprofit vaccinated nearly 8,000 people and tested more than 34,000.

Currently, they're teaming up with Sacramento County Public Health in an upcoming event to offer the new vaccine.

"We coordinated in the beginning of the fall, Oct. 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. here at Maple, vaccines provided, flu shots provided. So that's the coordination we're working right now," said Vang.

The county also has efforts in the works.

"For people who do not have insurance, and that includes children and also children on managed Medi-Cal, there are some other avenues to be vaccinated. The county will continue to offer pop-up clinics throughout the community with free vaccine for those without insurance," said Allen.

That includes some other providers throughout the county.

They are anticipating the vaccine to be delivered soon. A rollout is planned for later this week or early next week.

To plan a vaccination, visit sacvax.com, or visit My Turn to schedule a time and location for your new vaccine. La Familia Counseling Center is also already taking calls from people with questions. They can be reached at 916-990-1311.

