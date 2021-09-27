Yolo County to start administering Pfizer COVID boosters

Yolo County said the booster doses are only available for people who have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County announced that they will be administering booster shots for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The move comes after authorization from the FDA and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and California Department of Public Health to provide them to certain groups.

The booster is recommended for people in the following groups, provided they've finished their two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine and it has been at least six months since their second shot.

Age 65 years and older or residing in a long-term care facility

Age 50 through 64 years with underlying medical conditions

Boosters were also authorized for people 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions and with increased risk of exposure due to where they work. Requirements to have finished the Pfizer two-dose series and to have had the shot at least six months ago still remain. The latter group includes the following jobs:

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

Postal workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

However, the county is asking people in these two groups to pump the brakes before rushing out to get a booster shot.

“Pfizer boosters are now available, but there is no need for everybody to rush out to get a booster vaccine,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in a news release. “Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine still protect very well against severe disease, hospitalization, and death in most people. We have seen some drop in the protection against hospitalization in older adults over time, which is why we are recommending a booster for those over 65. While booster doses add protection for those already vaccinated, we are continuing our efforts to vaccinate the unvaccinated."

The county said there is less evidence to support the need for boosters in the 18 to 64 groups with underlying conditions and with increased risk at the workplace. These people are being encouraged to talk over the decision with their doctors.

People can pick up the booster shots at retail pharmacies, primary care provider offices and clinics. Appointments can also be made on MyTurn.Ca.Gov. Seniors who can't leave their homes can also call (530) 902-3230 to schedule an appointment and have their vaccine delivered.

"Getting more people their first and second doses of vaccine is the most important step to ending this pandemic. We are taking steps to ensure the unvaccinated can easily get vaccinated even as booster demand increases, including through our home vaccine delivery program and without an appointment at County vaccine clinics,” Dr. Sisson added.

Yolo County said the booster doses are only available for people who have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, meaning people who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will have to wait for those boosters to be authorized.

