Year-long gratitude can improve your overall health

With so many giving thanks for the Thanksgiving holiday, doctors share the reason you might want to make it a daily practice.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scientific evidence shows a daily practice of gratitude can change the outlook of your health.

A recent Harvard Health study shows gratitude is associated with more happiness. It can help people feel more positive emotions, have better experiences and build strong relationships. People in the study who put a focus on gratitude exercised more and had fewer visits to the doctor.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins prescribes gratitude to all of his patients. He's known to say "Where the mind goes, the body follows."

"People who practice gratitude and always are being grateful for what they have now, and looking at being grateful for the people, the friends that they have, and the experiences they're able to share, that gratitude does a lot for you. It helps with your overall well-being improvement and people who have chronic illnesses. It helps with lowering blood pressure, decreasing stress, improving sleep pattern," Hopkins said.

Harvard offered a few ways to find gratitude in your life:

Write a thank-you note

Thank someone, even if it's mentally

Keep a gratitude journal

Count your blessings

Pray

Meditate.

"If your mind is toward gratitude, your body follows that way with improvement in health," Hopkins said.

