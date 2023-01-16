'Blue Monday' | Why wet, gloomy days can affect mental health

"It's been really stressful - causes anxiety not knowing what's going to happen next, if it is gonna flood."

CALIFORNIA, USA — Some experts call the third Monday in January, the saddest day of the year, also known as Blue Monday, marking a mental health low point after the holidays and gloomy winter days.

However, if anyone is feeling blue, they're not alone.

A Sacramento therapist says it's normal to feel a bit off when stuck inside, and as the rain and storms feel nonstop for some people, it can leave them feeling anxious and sad.

"It's been really stressful - causes anxiety not knowing what's going to happen next, if it is gonna flood...," said Ashli Castellanos, who was out getting food during a break in the rain on Monday.

The wet and gloomy days are affecting the mental health of those who are forced to stay home, and worry about the safety of their families.

"Weather definitely does impact our moods. When we look at places like Washington and Alaska, where they have sometimes six months of no light or rain nonstop, we do see a higher rate of depression and a higher rate of isolation," said Nercy Basulto Fuentes, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Sacramento.

Basulto Fuentes says this happens because people can't go outside, and being humans of connection, some may feel disconnected.

"It is definitely more stressful to keep all of the kids inside. I always say it's hardest to parent in weather - so just not having our regular activities. School was canceled one day last week because of the storms, so yeah, it's coming up with a lot of indoor activities," said Katy Donato, a mother of four out with her children Monday.

Some may notice the weather is impacting their mental health when they stop enjoying things they have in the past or a loss of motivation and even a spike in anger.

But there's such a thing as taking a mental vacation.

"I think we think, 'OK, we're in a box, so we can't go anywhere,' but we can even take little breaks, mini vacations. You know, we think Hawaii vacation. Yes, that's great don't get me wrong, but we don't always get that luxury...," said Basulto Fuentes.

She also said people can give themselves a break with self care, such as a nice shower or bath.

Lalique Montesini, who loves the rain, recommends imagining seeing the rain for the first time.

"Try and find the beauty in either what you see and what you hear, what you smell, tap into your senses. Experience it with a fresh pair of eyes," said Montesini.

