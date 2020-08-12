Placer County child dies from flu complications

Officials said this was the first pediatric flu death in California this season.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A child in Placer County was the first pediatric flu death of the season in California, health officials said.

In a news release, officials said the school-aged child had underlying health conditions that didn't include the coronavirus.

“While flu activity appears relatively low so far this year, this is a tragic reminder that it is not absent entirely and can, on occasion, be very serious,” said Interim Health Officer and Health and Human Services Director Dr. Rob Oldham. “We extend our condolences to the family, and remind everyone that it is not too late to get your flu shot.”

Health officials said the low activity of the flu in California could be due to the social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing being used to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

With hospital capacity being a growing concern during the pandemic, officials emphasized the importance of flu shots. A flu shot would be able to reduce the chances of getting the flu or becoming seriously ill from it.

Officials are asking people to stay home when sick, cover coughs and sneezes, wash their hands, and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth. They said these practices can limit the spread of the flu and can also help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In 2019, Placer County saw 12 deaths from the flu and, in the year before that, they saw 11 deaths.

