Stanislaus County sees high number of West Nile Virus cases in humans

Stanislaus County Public Health says this year has already nearly doubled the amount of human cases for the entirety of last year.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County has seen an uptick in West Nile Virus cases in humans compared to last year, according to the Stanislaus County Public Health.

At least 28 West Nile Virus cases have been confirmed in people, including one death, as of Friday. This year has nearly doubled the amount of human cases for the entirety of last year which had a total of 15 cases.

The majority of cases reported, 19 of 28, have been neuroinvasive West Nile Virus, where those infected developed neurological illnesses which could include encephalitis or meningitis and lead to "long‐term disability or death," according to the health department. Others infected with the virus may develop mild symptoms such as fever or headache and some may be asymptomatic, according to officials.

So far this year, 124 human cases have been reported across California compared to 51 cases in the same time frame last year.

"The early arrival of mosquitoes this season with the heavy winter rains allowed West Nile Virus infection to get started earlier this season, leading to a heavy disease burden," said David Heft, General Manager for Turlock Mosquito Abatement District.

Stanislaus County announced the first mosquitos positive for West Nile Virus in June 2023. Officials are attributing the increased mosquito activity to the previous winter season's heavy rains.

"Unfortunately, there is no human vaccine and no specific treatment for West Nile Virus. With the high amount of West Nile Virus activity we are seeing this year, it is important for people, especially those most at‐risk for serious illness, to take steps to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites," said Dr. Thea Papasozomenos, Stanislaus County Public Health officer.

The following tips are given to help prevent West Nile virus:

Drain standing water around the property and keep water in swimming pools, ponds and water troughs circulating or treated with "Mosquito Dunks" or mosquito fish.

Apply insect repellent that contains DEET or another approved substance (e.g. picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535) on exposed skin when outdoors.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors among mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, kept in good condition.

Report dead birds and tree squirrels to the State West Nile Virus hotline at (877) WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473) or online at www.westnile.ca.gov.

Wear gloves and place the dead bird or squirrel in a double plastic bag if you dispose of it yourself.