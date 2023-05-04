Recent youth suicide sparks larger conversation on youth and mental health

"It's a loss of hope. When they feel that there's no other way out," said Mason Gizard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The story of a 14-year-old Lindhurst High School student taking her own life on her school campus this past Thursday has sparked a larger conversation about suicide.

"It just shakes me to the core to hear about that cause it brings me back to the day when I lost my friend. And we just were at a loss. Like, what do we say? Even when I lost my dad, no one said anything to me," said Jolene Prosser, a volunteer with the Greater Sacramento American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

While still in high school, Prosser lost both her father and a school friend to suicide. She's now a volunteer with the Greater Sacramento American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"We're a place for people to come to for support for them when they need help. Right now, they can reach out. We don't have grief counseling. We're more of an education," said Prosser.

It may be difficult to understand how a person reaches this point, but the Sacramento Youth Center says there's never just one thing that leads someone to consider taking their own life.

"It's a loss of hope. When they feel that there's no other way out, there's no circumstance that they can imagine where this pain or difficult time is going to be alleviated," said Mason Gizard, the director of community programs for the Sacramento Youth Center on Del Paso Boulevard.

Gizard says things to blame include the pandemic, the pressures of doing well and social media.

"Sometimes, it can have negative effects with people that they might not get along with or people that are cyberbullying. I think that's something that students really struggle with," said Mia Ledesma, who is a recent high school graduate and a peer specialist intern at the Sacramento Youth Center.

"I'm seeing a lot of issues with family trauma. A lot of family burdens getting passed down to them. They're not feeling so comfortable in their homes," said Nyah Sadler, a peer specialist intern at Sacramento Youth Center.

Some are left asking what they should do as a parent or as a friend if they notice someone having a hard time.

"Okay, number 1, if you see something off, if your friend all a sudden isn't showing up, or they're showing up late or you see that they're incredibly sad, they're going through a difficult time -- ask them," said Prosser.

"Instead, we just sit with them in that moment. Acknowledge the pain that they experiencing and be a support in that moment rather than 'it's gonna be fine,'" added Gizard.

There's also hope for teens out there.

"Just knowing that there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and that you just have to keep pushing forward. That it'll all work out," said Ledesma.

Anyone ages 14 - 24 can join the Sacramento Youth Center. They offer a safe hangout place where they also have classes and mentoring at their location on 1901 Del Paso Blvd. You can also call 916-248-1081.

For support from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Greater Sacramento, you can call (916) 534-9872.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text 988, or go to 988lifeline.org to reach the suicide and crisis hotline. Click here for more resources available through the National Alliance on Mental Health.

Hotlines:

-Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988

-NAMI National Helpline: 1-800-950-6264 (open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday) or text "HELPLINE" to 62640

-Sacramento County Department of Health Services: (916) 875-1055

Conversation Guides:

-AFPS Talk Saves Lives: click here to access resources for suicide prevention conversations

-Stop Stigma Sacramento - click here to access conversation starters to talk to a friend or loved one living with mental illness

