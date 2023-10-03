x
2 injured after car crashes into pole in Antelope

The crash happened on Antelope Road and Sassafras Way in Antelope Friday night, according to officials. They say the car hit a light pole and rolled over.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a light pole in Antelope, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

The crash happened on Antelope Road and Sassafras Way in Antelope Friday night, according to officials. They say the car hit a light pole and rolled over.

Fire crews say they extricated one person with critical injuries from the car while another person got themselves out with moderate injuries. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

California Highway Patrol is investigating.

