Officials release video of Elk Grove officer shooting man with handgun in Holiday Inn Express

The man was shot by Elk Grove Police Department officers Feb. 21 inside a Holiday Inn Express. It is currently unknown if the officers bullet is what killed him.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department released body camera and security video Friday night of a deadly shooting inside a Holiday Inn Express.

The video can be found HERE. Warning, the content is graphic.

Officials say they were called about a carjacking near Shana Way and Whitelock Parkway, Feb. 21 around 10:30 p.m.

An officer arrived to the carjack victim's home and took his statement. In the released body camera video, the man says he thought his friend, Booker Pannell, was "on meth" and acting paranoid.

He then says Pannell pulled a gun on him, then pressed it to his own head. The unidentified man says he then ran from his car, fearing Pannell would kill him.

Officials say they were called to the Holiday Inn Express on Stockton Boulevard just before midnight by an employee.

Security camera video of the lobby did not have audio but shows a man pacing and occasionally leaning on the counter.

Officials say the car that had been reported stolen earlier in the night was seen in the parking lot, empty.

The security video shows four Elk Grove officers entered the building with their guns drawn at Pannell who is off camera. It is unclear how much time passed between the call and the officers coming to the building.

Body camera video from one of the officers shows her holster her gun and pull out her taser as another officer tells her to.

Officers order Pannell to get on the ground as he keeps his hands up in front of him. About forty seconds after officers entered the building, Pannell was tased.

The video shows Pannell run from officers down the hallway of the hotel. Ten seconds pass and the original responding officer fired his gun five times.

Pannell landed outside of the hotel where a bystander was laying on the ground. Police say the bystander was unharmed and body camera video shows them checking on him before moving toward an unmoving Pannell.

Pannell was shot once in the leg and once in the head. Officials say they found a gun beneath him and one bullet casing matching that gun outside while five casings were found in the hallway.

It is currently unclear which bullet landed where and whose bullet killed Pannell.

Pannell was treated on scene then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation by multiple agencies.

WATCH MORE: Suspect detained after threatening Ukrainian American House with airsoft gun