
Local News

2 adults, minor arrested after robbing taco truck in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were arrested after two armed robberies, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff's office received reports a taco truck near Thornton was robbed at gunpoint around 12:45 p.m. Monday. Another armed robbery was reported in the Flag City area near Highway 12 and I-5.

California Highway Patrol found three suspects in a vehicle on Highway 12 near Ray Road. The suspects were identified by the victims, according to the sheriff's office.

All three people were booked for robbery, conspiracy and other charges.

Two of the people were identified as 20-year-old Julian Holguin of Stockton and 34-year-old Rita Trevino of Lodi.

The third person was a 17-year-old who had an ankle monitor. His identity is not being released since he is a minor, but his probation officer said he was at both robbery locations and a third location in Lodi where a taco truck was robbed at gunpoint earlier in the day.

