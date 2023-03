The crash happened this afternoon at Irish Hill Road and Carbondale Road

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a single-car accident left three people dead Thursday.

According to CHP, it happened around 2 p.m. at Irish Hill Road and Carbondale Road. They say three people died – one man and two minors.

So far, there’s no information on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.