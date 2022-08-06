The five Marines died when their Osprey aircraft crashed during training on Wednesday afternoon near Glamis in Imperial County.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLAMIS, Calif. — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the five servicemembers who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Southern California desert near Glamis in Imperial County:

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief.

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot.

Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief.

Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot.

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief.

All five marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station in Camp Pendleton.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364.

“This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

All five Marines on board were confirmed deceased according to a statement released Thursday morning from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton in North San Diego County and went down at 12:25 p.m. during training, Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesman for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing told the AP.

Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd MAW issued the

following statement, "We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic

mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with

this tragedy."

The crash happened near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road, about 115 miles east of San Diego.

WATCH RELATED: Marine MV-22B Osprey crashes in Southern California desert (June 2022)

Most recently, four Marines were killed when a Marine Corps Osprey crashed on March 18 near a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle while participating in a NATO exercise.

The MV-22B Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that can operate as a helicopter or a turboprop aircraft made by Bell-Boeing according to Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).