The fire was reported on Del Paso Rd. and Powerline Rd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Friday afternoon fire burned 73 acres, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The 2-alarm fire was reported around 4 p.m. on Del Paso Rd. and Powerline Rd.

No structures were damaged or people injured.

According to Sacramento Fire Department, the cause of the fire was determined to be mowing equipment.

2-alarm Grass fire; Del Paso Rd/ Power line Rd. Crews are on scene working to contain this fire. No estimate of size yet. No structures threatened. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/cLccAqNBRF — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 14, 2022

