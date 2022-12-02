Bond for accused Stockton child predator set at $31.5 million

Investigators say 43-year-old Ruben Close is now in custody after months of research and surveillance.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A Stockton man is in custody and facing over three dozen felony charges after a 17-month-long investigation.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in Jan. 2021 when deputies were told two victims had been abused by 43-year-old Ruben Close.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified a third victim and when they went to arrest Close, they found he disappeared.

The sheriff’s office says they tracked him down after months of surveillance and arrested him on June 29, and that he confessed to investigators.

He was booked on 39 felony counts and additional charges may be forthcoming. His bond was set at $31.5 million.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9