Some Amador County voters arrived at polling places to vote in the primary election to find insufficient supplies of official ballots. However, ballot workers worked around the problem and made sure those who turned out to vote could do so.

Greta McElory, Chief Deputy of registar voters of Amador County said they ran out of printed out ballots at the polls this afternoon. Despite ordering double the amount historically projected, they ran out, she said, adding it was a great example of "good get-out-and-vote campaign" It's a good problem.

McElory ordered a little over 45 percent and not 25 percent (historically projected) printed ballots for 2018.

After running out of ballots, poll workers put protocols in place to allow people to vote, such as making copies of ballots or using sample ballots, which are then transferred to official ballots when they arrive.

McElory said they printed more ballots out of their printer in Rancho Cordova and have distributed them to the polling places. She said at least 1,000 more ballots were printed.

Voters who arrived before 8 p.m. were able to vote, she said. However, those who left or weren't in line at 8 p.m. lost their chance to vote.

Of 21,000 registered voters in Amador County, 65 percent are mail-in voters and about 7,000 are poll walk-in voters, McElory said.

