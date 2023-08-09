At least two hurt in Amador County crash

Two ambulances and two helicopters were called to the scene.

PIONEER, Calif. — At least two people were hurt in a crash in Amador County Saturday morning, firefighters said.

According to Amador Fire, the crash happened on Highway 88 at Raven Road, just outside the town of Pioneer.

Firefighters said one car went nearly 300 feet over an embankment. Crews were working to extricate two patients from the car Saturday morning.

Two ambulances and two helicopters were called to the scene. The condition of the patients and what led up to the crash have not been released.

