x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

At least two hurt in Amador County crash

Two ambulances and two helicopters were called to the scene.

More Videos

PIONEER, Calif. — At least two people were hurt in a crash in Amador County Saturday morning, firefighters said.

According to Amador Fire, the crash happened on Highway 88 at Raven Road, just outside the town of Pioneer. 

Firefighters said one car went nearly 300 feet over an embankment. Crews were working to extricate two patients from the car Saturday morning.

Two ambulances and two helicopters were called to the scene. The condition of the patients and what led up to the crash have not been released.

Watch more from ABC10: Arson investigation underway in North Highlands | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out