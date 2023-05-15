Search continues for Bay Area man swept away by American River on Mother's Day

"Once you're in the water and we get a rescue call, the chances of us rescuing you is extremely low."

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The search continues a second day for a man who was swept away by the North Fork American River.

It happened near Yankee Jims Bridge where the man was spending time with his family on Mother’s Day.

Despite all the warnings, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has put out there about dangerous water conditions, people are still getting in the water. As of Monday, deputies are searching for two people, and it's not even summer yet.

On Monday, a rescue helicopter was seen in the area doing a full-on search for the Bay Area man.

"Obviously, very very tragic. You know, a lot of people come up here just to have a great time in this beautiful scenic nature, environment," said Marlin Hart, a visitor from Grass Valley.

The call came into the Placer County Sheriff's Office just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

It marks the second rescue this year, and both men are still missing.

"Our teams and crews were out there for hours trying to search for this individual, and they have not yet found him. We're continuing a limited but continuous search at this point just like we did several weeks ago for the first swimmer who got swept away," said Angela Musallam, spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are warning the river has a mind of its own and can sweep away swimmers. One major challenge they're seeing this year are the strainers built up in the water.

"Once you're in the water and we get a rescue call, the chances of us rescuing you is extremely low because you can be going down at 10 to 15 miles an hour. You can get stuck and pinned somewhere, and it's gonna take us a while to find you," said Musallam.

The water is also very cold. It's at about 45 degrees, which can cause hypothermia in a matter of minutes.

Officials say the safest way to enjoy the water right now is if they're seeking professional river rafting services.

"Take it very seriously, you know? Nature is very powerful, and right now, it's extra strong. Enjoy your time out here, but definitely play it very safe. Be careful. Be mindful," said Hart.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they understand it's hot outside and people want to get in the water, but they're asking people to instead look for a pool or get on a boat if they want to cool off.

