Are you having trouble receiving your California unemployment benefits? We want to hear from you | Dollars and Sense

ABC10 wants to understand the common reasons people are unable to access their unemployment benefits. This will help us determine what to cover next.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Throughout the pandemic, ABC10’s Dollars and Sense team has been helping Californians navigate their unemployment benefits managed by the state’s unemployment agency - Employment Development Department (EDD).

Between unemployment insurance fraud, technological problems with the EDD website, and frozen unemployment debit cards, the continuous issues within the agency left many desperate for assistance. Our team was at the forefront of providing information from how-to’s and resources while also holding EDD accountable through context and in-depth stories. Many of these stories were driven by our ABC10 text line, which is dedicated to understanding what information and resources Northern Californians need during these unprecedented times.

We recently connected with local representatives who said they are still receiving phone calls from constituents unable to access their unemployment benefits.

Are you having trouble receiving your unemployment benefits? If you are a Californian, we want to hear from you. This information will help guide our reporting and help us determine what to cover next. Text the Dollars and Sense team at (916) 321-3310 to share your story.

We are gathering these stories to inform our reporting and will contact you if we wish to publish anything you share. We respect your privacy and will not publish your personal information without your permission. Reach out if you have any questions.

