AT&T network down in Amador County, fire officials say

JACKSON, Calif. — AT&T's network has gone down in Amador County, the Amador Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The network disruption has forced the Amador County Sheriff's Office to activate an emergency plan to be able to take in 911 calls. Fire officials say that if 911 does not work, those in an emergency can go to a fire station for help.

Amador Fire's stations include Station 111 on Mace Drive in Pioneer, Station 114 on Highway 88 in Pine Grove, Station 116 on the Jackson Rancheria, Station 121 on Demartini Road near Highway 16, Station 122 on Sherwood Street in Plymouth and Station 123 on Jibboom Street in Fiddletown.

The cause of the network outage is unknown. It comes a week after "severe damage" also left the county's 911 lines inoperable.

In April, officials in neighboring San Joaquin County announced a crack down in copper wire theft that damages fiber cables. Fiber cables are the piece of communications infrastructure used to transmit calls, Wi-Fi and cell service.

