Teen rescued after filming stunt on Foresthill Bridge

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A teenager filming a stunt on Foresthill Bridge was rescued Monday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office got reports of a person stuck on the underside of Foresthill Bridge around 6:30 p.m. More than 24 first responders arrived at Foresthill Bridge. First responders made their way onto the catwalk under the bridge and found the 19-year-old.

The sheriff's office said during the investigation they discovered the 19-year-old and his 17-year-old friend were filming him swing from the bridge. The 19-year-old got stuck about 30 feet from the catwalk under the bridge after his equipment failed.

The teenager was brought back up to the catwalk and did not have any major injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Both the 19-year-old and 17-year-old were cited for trespassing.

