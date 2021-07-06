Authorities investigating baby's death in Ceres

First responders were called out to a home in the 2100 block of Whitmore Avenue around 1 a.m. on July 5 on a report that the infant was not breathing.

CERES, Calif. — A Ceres infant died following an emergency call in the early morning hours of July 5. Now investigators want to find out how it happened.

First responders were called out to a home in the 2100 block of Whitmore Avenue around 1 a.m. on July 5 on a report that the infant was not breathing.

Medical personnel attempted to revive the baby before they were taken to the hospital. Sadly, the infant did not survive. Investigators have not identified the baby or their parents.

No other details have been released. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Berlier at 209-538-5616.

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Modesto man arrested after allegedly threatening mayor over social media