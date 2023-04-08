Bennett's Westside Grill opens in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Bennett's Westside Grill is now open in Rocklin, Brian Bennett announced Thursday.
"I don't think there's been a restaurant built like for a long time in the Sacramento region," owner Brian Bennett previously told ABC10.
Bennett said the restaurant has a "polished casual dining" feel. There will be similar menu items to other restaurants he owns, but will also include new additions such as a live fire Mesquite grill. There will also be raw seafood such as oysters, crab, and shrimp.
The space includes a 60-seat private dining room for special and private events, and an air-conditioned and heated outdoor patio. Bennett says it's not the normal diner people may expect.
"It's really a design you'd probably find in a bigger, urban space," Bennett said.
He said he chose Rocklin because of all the new development happening in the surrounding areas, including Roseville.
Bennett's Westside Grill is open for all-day dining starting at 11 a.m. during the week and for weekend brunch starting at 9 a.m. Happy hour is daily from 2-6 p.m.
Bennett's Westside Grill is located at 6604 Lonetree Boulevard in the Blue Oaks Town Center. People can book a table at Bennett's Westside Grill HERE.
The two other locations Bennett owns include Bennett's Kitchen Bar Market located at 1595 Eureka Road in Roseville and Bennett's American Cooking located at 2232 Fair Oaks in Sacramento.