Bennett's Westside Grill opens in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Bennett's Westside Grill is now open in Rocklin, Brian Bennett announced Thursday.

"I don't think there's been a restaurant built like for a long time in the Sacramento region," owner Brian Bennett previously told ABC10.

Bennett said the restaurant has a "polished casual dining" feel. There will be similar menu items to other restaurants he owns, but will also include new additions such as a live fire Mesquite grill. There will also be raw seafood such as oysters, crab, and shrimp.

The space includes a 60-seat private dining room for special and private events, and an air-conditioned and heated outdoor patio. Bennett says it's not the normal diner people may expect.

"It's really a design you'd probably find in a bigger, urban space," Bennett said.

He said he chose Rocklin because of all the new development happening in the surrounding areas, including Roseville.

Bennett's Westside Grill is open for all-day dining starting at 11 a.m. during the week and for weekend brunch starting at 9 a.m. Happy hour is daily from 2-6 p.m.

Bennett's Westside Grill is located at 6604 Lonetree Boulevard in the Blue Oaks Town Center. People can book a table at Bennett's Westside Grill HERE.