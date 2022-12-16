x
Bicyclist hit and killed by driver on Power Inn Road

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Power Inn Road near Creeping Willow Lane.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a 54-year-old Sacramento bicyclist was killed in a crash with a car Thursday night.

According to an incident report, it happened just before 5:30 p.m. on southbound Power Inn Road, south of Elsie Avenue.

CHP says the driver, an unidentified 29-year-old man from Citrus Heights, was in the #2 lane of southbound Power Inn Road when his right front end hit a bicycle.

The bicyclist, a 54-year-old woman from Sacramento, died from her injuries at the hospital.

CHP says alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as a cause of the accident. It remains under investigation.

