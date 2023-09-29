x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Police Department officers say the bicyclist was hit in the 6200 block of San Juan Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

More Videos

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a car in Citrus Heights Friday afternoon, according to officials. 

Citrus Heights Police Department officers say the bicyclist was hit in the 6200 block of San Juan Avenue around 12:21 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

DUI does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to officials. Sylvan Road from Stock Ranch Road to Greenback Lane was closed around 12:30 p.m. and is expected to open around 5 p.m.

No further information is available at this time. 

WATCH MORE: 'If you don't need gasoline, wait to buy it' | California gas prices about to plummet, expert says

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out