Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a car in Citrus Heights Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Citrus Heights Police Department officers say the bicyclist was hit in the 6200 block of San Juan Avenue around 12:21 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

DUI does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to officials. Sylvan Road from Stock Ranch Road to Greenback Lane was closed around 12:30 p.m. and is expected to open around 5 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.