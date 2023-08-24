Bill proposed to stop transient release of sexually violent predators

The idea came during a July hearing involving a Placer County case, where the man in question said if people don’t want him out, then lawmakers should pass a law

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — As the debate surrounding the release of a sexually violent predator on transient status grows in Placer County, it inspired a law maker to try and prevent these cases from happening in the future.

William Stephenson, who faced several sexual violent crimes, could be released in Placer County on transient status in the coming weeks.

Community members and local officials attended meetings to voice their concerns about his release, resulting in new legislation to be introduced just weeks before the California Legislative session ends.

“This is such a big important issue, not only for my constituents, but an entire state of California, that I was not going to wait until January,” said Assembly Member Joe Patterson.

Officials are against the idea and even more frustrated that the State of California has not said where Stephenson could be released.

Patterson included new language in Assembly Bill 1456, hoping to stop the transient release of sexually violent predators.

“We have to nip this in the butt right now,” said Patterson. “So other communities, including my community don't have to face this in the future.”

He said the idea came to him during a July meeting involving Stephenson who said if people don’t want him out, then lawmakers should pass a law.

This proposed legislation by Patterson is co-authored by Republican State Senator Roger Niello and Democratic Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil.

“They never intended to allow people to be released on transient status. That was nothing that the legislature ever wanted to do,” said Patterson.

With so little time left in the legislative session, there are a few ways it could potentially pass.

“There is something in the legislature called gut and amend. You gut an existing bill out and replace it with new language and new subject. That is probably what will have to do,” said Steve Maviglio, a political consultant.

Maviglio is also former Gov. Gray Davis' press secretary and adds, another way is to tag onto a budget trailer bill.

“Both of those things are a challenge with three weeks left in the session,” said Maviglio. “It will have to get bipartisan support or it will get nowhere. It is kind of unusual for people to do this because it bypasses the traditional sequence of having hearings in the Assembly and the Senate.”

Patterson says there are cases like Stephenson’s in the pipeline that will force other communities to face the same question Placer County is facing.

Patterson says he wants this bill passed this session.

The next Stephenson hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1, where he could be released.