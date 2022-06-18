3 hurt in boating accident north of Rio Vista

Two patients suffered significant injuries and another was transported to an area hospital by a helicopter, fire officials say.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Three people have been injured after a boating accident in the deep water channel of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

According to the Rio Vista Fire Department, crews with multiple agencies responded to the Rio Vista Boat Launch Saturday afternoon to treat multiple patients involved in a boating accident.

The accident is said to have happened north of the city of Rio Vista in the Deep Water Channel. The Rio Vista Boat Launch was the closest place for a California Highway Patrol helicopter to land and for first responders to stage, officials say.

Two people were treated for significant injuries on the scene by members of the Rio Vista Fire Department, Montezuma Fire Protection District, and CHP, officials said in a Facebook post.

One patient was taken to an area hospital by a helicopter and the other two were taken via a ground ambulance, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.

Officials have not released information on the circumstances surrounding the boating accident or the exact location in the Deep Water Channel.

