Cal Fire responds to structure fire in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are responding to a home that caught fire surrounded by vegetation, Cal Fire officials said.
Just before 2:40 p.m., Saturday officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit sent out a Tweet saying that crews were responding to the blaze with an extension to the surrounding vegetation.
The cause of the fire is unknown. The home is located on Mosquito Ridge Road and Foresthill Road.
