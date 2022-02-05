x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Cal Fire responds to structure fire in Placer County

Officials said the fire was at risk of spreading to surrounding vegetation.

More Videos

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are responding to a home that caught fire surrounded by vegetation, Cal Fire officials said.

Just before 2:40 p.m., Saturday officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit sent out a Tweet saying that crews were responding to the blaze with an extension to the surrounding vegetation.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The home is located on Mosquito Ridge Road and Foresthill Road.

Watch More from ABC10: 24-hour shift | California firefighters on how they handle extreme heat

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out