Cal Fire responds to structure fire in Placer County

Officials said the fire was at risk of spreading to surrounding vegetation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are responding to a home that caught fire surrounded by vegetation, Cal Fire officials said.

Just before 2:40 p.m., Saturday officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit sent out a Tweet saying that crews were responding to the blaze with an extension to the surrounding vegetation.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The home is located on Mosquito Ridge Road and Foresthill Road.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Firefighters responding to a residential structure fire on Mosquito Ridge Road and Foresthill Road in Placer County. The structure is reported to be fully involved with extension to the surrounding vegetation.￼ pic.twitter.com/0lpWB38qeN — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) September 3, 2022

Watch More from ABC10: 24-hour shift | California firefighters on how they handle extreme heat