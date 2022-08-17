California father writes book series to help kids understand and embrace their differences

The idea was born from the pregnancy journey of Jordan and his wife after an ultrasound appointment.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Danny Jordan is a lot of things -- reality TV show creator and producer, director, husband and father. One of his most recent titles? Author!

The idea was born from the pregnancy journey of Jordan and his wife after an ultrasound appointment.

"A specialist confirmed that our daughter would be born with an upper limb difference. It was then that my daughter became real to me," said Jordan. "I remember looking at those images and thinking that's my daughter."

The idea to create a superhero book series came to him not long after that. The Capables is about child superheroes -- each with a disability that's actually an ability connecting them to their super power.

"As a dad and as a creative, I found myself immediately compelled to do whatever I could do to contribute something positive, something of true importance to this world. Something that would make the world my daughter grows up in more loving, more accepting, more inclusive," said Jordan.

The first installment features Rae, a 5-year-old with a resemblance to Danny's daughter, and family and friends featured in illustrations that also look close to her family and real-life friends.

In the book, Rae learns to embrace her cape, her super power and her difference. At one point, Rae first hangs out with the others at school and stands up for herself, saying: "I'm smart, I'm strong, I'm capable, I'm a warrior. I'm different. Some people look at me differently, and that's OK. We are all different, and it's our individual differences and experiences that make our world great."

His daughter was born with a visible difference in limbs, and although he is close to the subject matter, he knew that he needed to truly get perspective on not only limb difference issues but also other special needs that would be reflected in the series, so he created an advisory board.

"It helped this idea become exactly what it was supposed to be. With them, it became empowering and authentic," said Jordan.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Could 3D-printed homes solve California's housing crisis?