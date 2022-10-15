1 dead, 12 injured as car crashes into Pomona taco stand

Police say the sedan veered across the road, jumped a curb and smashed into the sidewalk tent at about 7:45 p.m. Friday.

POMONA, Calif. — A car slammed into a crowded sidewalk taco stand in Pomona, killing one person and injuring 12 other people, authorities said.

The sedan veered across the road, jumped a curb and smashed into the tent at about 7:45 p.m. Friday in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, police said.

One man died at the scene.

The coroner's office identified him Saturday as Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52. His goddaughter told KABC-TV that the father of four was picking up dinner at the taco stand.

Ten other people were taken to the hospital, including three in critical condition, while two others were treated at the scene, authorities said.

The driver ran from the car but surrendered about more than an hour later. She was identified as a 26-year-old woman from Pomona but her name wasn't immediately released, police said.

She was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and hit-and-run causing death or injury.

Investigators will try to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.