x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Firefighters found 1 person dead, 3 injured on beach 300 feet down a cliff

Firefighters found four people 300 feet down the cliff, said fire dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The beach from above, a unique perspective from the air looking down over the ocean

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Southern California firefighters found one person dead and three people injured on a beach below an ocean cliff early Monday, authorities said.

Palos Verdes Estates police called the Los Angeles County Fire Department before dawn to report a person possibly “over the side” of the cliff. Firefighters found the four people 300 feet down the cliff, said fire dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel.

One person was dead, two had trauma and one was suffering from minor injuries, Rangel said.

The victims were only described as two females and two males. TV news helicopters showed a fire helicopter hoisting victims to rescue vehicles at the top of the cliff.

Rangel said he did not know how the incident happened.

Palos Verdes Estates is on the Palos Verdes Peninsula at the south end of Los Angeles County. A trail runs along the bluff top high above the Pacific Ocean.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

Caution urged when heading to rivers as Sacramento temperatures surge

More Videos

In Other News

Solano County mishandled death of PG&E worker in LNU wildfire | Fire - Power - Money