Anthony Duran, 10, dead after fight at Merced trampoline park

Police said the 10-year-old was playing basketball before getting into a brief fight with another child and collapsing.

MERCED, Calif. — A 10-year-old is dead after a fight at a Merced trampoline park.

The Merced Police Department said they were notified Anthony Duran had died after a brief fight at Rockin' Jump on April 13.

Citing witnesses, police said Duran was playing basketball in the park when he and another child got into fight and Duran collapsed. The other child ran away.

Police said Duran was hospitalized with injuries from the accident, but didn't survive.

Police have security video of the fight along with statements from 35 people who were at the scene when the incident happened.

An autopsy is underway to determine Duran's cause of death.

The other child involved in the fight was identified and police have been in contact the child's parents.

Police are reviewing the incident with the Merced County District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or reach out by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org.

