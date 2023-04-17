Sheriff: Former youth sports coach arrested after child sex predator sting in Sacramento County

Cameron Park resident Daniel Robert Tracy Jr. was allegedly caught in an undercover chat trying to meet with a minor, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sting operation targeting child sex predators led to the arrest of a Sacramento resident on several felony charges involving minors, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff's officials, Daniel Robert Tracy Jr. was previously a youth sports coach for several years.

An undercover chat investigation in collaboration with the county's Internet Crimes Against Children unit lead up to his arrest Thursday, county sheriff's officials said.

He is currently being held in the El Dorado County Jail without bail.

Tracy Jr.'s felony charges include contacting a minor with intent to commit sex offenses, sending harmful matter to a minor, attempted production of child sexual abuse imagery and attempting to persuade a minor under 14 to leave the area with the intent to commit lewd acts.

WATCH MORE: Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks this week and more snow ahead for the Sierra