Investigation underway after body found face down in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A body that was found face down in Lake Tahoe is being investigated by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release from the city of South Lake Tahoe, the person was found about 50 feet away from the shoreline. There wasn't any information shared on how the person died or their identification.

Law enforcement doesn't believe the person's death has anything to do with the Caldor Fire.

Investigative responsibilities were handed to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 530-621-5655.