Lake Tahoe evacuation orders lifted, but threat of Caldor Fire remains | Evacuations, road closures and updates

Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — It's a milestone in the fight against a huge wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe area: Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe.

Some residents are returning to the city, which looks like a smoky ghost town. But the Caldor Fire isn't done burning up areas of the Sierra Nevada. Areas south of the lake, including the Kirkwood ski resort, remain battlefields.

More than 5,000 fire personnel are still working to contain the blaze. Much depends on the weather. Fire crews are watching for wind and rain that may produce lightning to spark spot fires.

According to Cal Fire's Tuesday report, in the west zone of the fire, poor overnight humidity and higher than normal temperatures kept the fire active.

In the east zone of the fire, crews worked late to mop up and construct hand lines. Crews are constantly checking for hotspots as well and keep containment lines consistent.

Key Figures

Acres: 216,646

Containment: 49%

Homes destroyed: 752

Structures threatened: 24,647

Structures damaged: 77

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. Click HERE for Alpine County evacuation zones. Click HERE for Douglas County evacuations. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville - FULL

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada County Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee

Amador County

Temporary Evacuation Point Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek

Nevada state shelters

Reno Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Fuji Park 601 Clear Creek Rd., Carson City, NV

RV Dry Camping and Large Animals, Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds

Lyon County Fair Grounds, Yerington

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth

East to West Grooming 1368 Hwy 395, Unit B1, Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

- (Small Animals Only) Washoe County Animal Services 2825 Longley Ln, Ste A Reno, NV

Douglas County Fairgrounds- (Livestock) 920 Dump Road, Gardnerville, NV

775-782-9061

775-782-9061 Douglas County Animal Services 921 Dump Rd. Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available HERE.

Online Structure Damage Map

An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below. To locate your home, type in the address in the top left corner. If you don't see an icon, the structure has not yet been identified.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.