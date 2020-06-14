California faces Monday deadline on budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are preparing to pass a budget while still negotiating with Gov. Gavin Newsom.
State law requires the legislature to pass a budget by midnight on Monday or they lose their pay. But legislative leaders have yet to reach an agreement with Newsom on how to close a deficit he's pegged at $54.3 billion because of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.
The two sides disagree on how much money to send to local governments and public school districts.
Newsom has also requested $2.9 billion to address the pandemic this fall and control over more than $9 billion from Congress for coronavirus relief.
Read more HERE.
RELATED:
- California nail salons, tattoo parlors could reopen on June 19
- Judge to Newsom on vote-by-mail strategy: Restrain yourself
- On hold: Loan repayment for Medi-Cal doctors, dentists awaits final budget plans
- Converting a motel to homeless housing, step by step
- California’s no-bid contracts for pandemic supplies reveal collapsed deals, untested vendors