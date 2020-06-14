x
California faces Monday deadline on budget

State law requires lawmakers to pass a budget by midnight on Monday or they lose their pay. Newsom has also requested $2.9 billion to address the pandemic this fall.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are preparing to pass a budget while still negotiating with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

State law requires the legislature to pass a budget by midnight on Monday or they lose their pay. But legislative leaders have yet to reach an agreement with Newsom on how to close a deficit he's pegged at $54.3 billion because of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn. 

The two sides disagree on how much money to send to local governments and public school districts.

 Newsom has also requested $2.9 billion to address the pandemic this fall and control over more than $9 billion from Congress for coronavirus relief.

