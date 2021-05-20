California delays debate on lifting virus rules for workers

California regulators are aiming for a mid-June easing of workplace masking and social distancing requirements to conform with a broader state order.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California regulators will aim for a mid-June easing of workplace masking and social distancing requirements to conform with a broader state order.

They asked to delay a debate Thursday, May 20, on how quickly they should drop coronavirus safety rules for employees. The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHSB) must have a written version of the revised language in place for public to review five days before the vote on June 3.

They're proposal would require vaccinated workers to wait until July 31 before they can stop wearing face masks indoors unless everyone in the room is fully vaccinated.

Business groups want the workplace regulator to ease its restrictions starting June 15, saying the later date will cause confusion.

The current standard will last until October 2021 if no vote or decision is decided on June 3.

