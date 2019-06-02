SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California's mountains are glistening with snow after a series of major storms in what is turning out to be a very wet winter.

Snowcapped peaks extend from the Sierra Nevada to mountain ranges much closer to the coast, including the rugged backdrop behind metropolitan Los Angeles.

On the Southern California coast, palm trees frame vistas of frosty ranges several dozen miles inland.

The San Diego office of the National Weather Service posted a satellite image showing snow on ranges across Southern California and in the high desert.

Blowing snow early Wednesday in the Antelope Valley desert can be seen in video posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles County sheriff's Lancaster station.

In the Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain ski resort reported 7-10 feet (2-3 meters) of new snow in four days — so much that people are urged to keep the potential for "snow immersion suffocation" in mind.

South Lake Tahoe resorts also are sporting multiple feet of new snow.

